DURANT, Okla. — Taylor Currie scored a career-high 33 points and had 10 rebounds, and Sam Henderson hit a clutch 3-pointer late in the game as Harding defeated Southeastern Oklahoma 83-79 on Saturday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.
The victory was Harding's first in conference play and lifted the Bisons to 5-7 overall and 1-5 in the GAC. It was Harding's first win against Southeastern in Durant since 2016 and dropped the Savage Storm to 6-5 overall and 3-3 in conference.
Harding trailed 58-49 with 16 minutes left in the game, but went on a 16-0 run over the next four minutes. The Bisons made all seven shot attempts during the stretch which Stetson Smithson punctuated with a long three-pointer with 11:41 remaining that put Harding ahead 63-58.
Harding maintained a lead the rest of the way, but Southeastern cut the lead to 80-79 with 2:19 left. Henderson drilled a three-pointer from the corner with 1:50 remaining for the final points of the game.
Currie shot 16 of 25 from the field for his second 30-point game of the season. It was his fifth double-double of the season and 12th of his career.
Henderson scored 15 points, Keyln McBride added 13 points, and Smithson added 11 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his fifth career double-double.
Harding shot 50 percent from the field and scored 48 points in the paint.
Currie scored 16 points on 8-of-14 shooting in the first half, and the Bisons trailed only 48-42. Harding shot 49 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes. Taking advantage of the Southeastern full-court press, Harding made eight layups and scored 24 points in the paint.
Southeastern averaged more than 10 3-pointers per game, but shot only 4 of 13 from long range in the first half. The Savage Storm committed nine first-half turnovers.
Harding returns to Searcy this week, taking on Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday and Southern Nazarene on Saturday at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
DURANT, Okla. — Harding could not overcome cold shooting in the fourth quarter and struggled at the free-throw line throughout and fell 65-63 to Southeastern Oklahoma on Saturday in Great American Conference action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.
The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Lady Bisons and dropped the team to 9-4 overall and 5-1 in conference play. Southeastern ended a three-game losing streak and improved to 4-7 overall and 2-4 in conference. Harding returns to Searcy this weekend to take on conference leaders Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday and Southern Nazarene on Saturday.
The game was tied at 63-63 but a Harding foul with 1.2 seconds remaining sent Southeastern to the free throw line where two free throws gave the Savage Storm the victory.
Harding trailed 59-57 entering the fourth quarter but missed its first six shots and made only 3 of 14 from the field in the last 10 minutes and hit only 6 of 12 free throws. The Lady Bisons shot 14 of 27 (51.9%) at the free-throw line for the game.
Jacie Evans led Harding with 20 points, her third game with 20 or more points this season and the seventh of her career. She was 6 of 10 from the field and 7 of 10 from the foul line.
Kendrick Bailey made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. Sage Hawley had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Rory Geer had her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Harding made 9 of 11 shots in the first quarter and led 21-16 after one. The Lady Bisons hit three 3-pointers in the period, including two from Bailey.
Harding led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, but a late 9-2 Southeastern run cut the Lady Bison advantage to 39-33 at halftime. Harding shot 54 percent in the first half and made six 3-pointers. Southeastern stayed close by outscoring Harding 15-4 off turnovers.
Southeastern tied the game at 48-48 on a three-pointer with 2:07 left in the third quarter, and took the lead 51-50 on a three-pointer with 32 seconds remaining. Harding shot just 33 percent in the period, going 5 of 15 from the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.