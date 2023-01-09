DURANT, Okla. — Taylor Currie scored a career-high 33 points and had 10 rebounds, and Sam Henderson hit a clutch 3-pointer late in the game as Harding defeated Southeastern Oklahoma 83-79 on Saturday at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The victory was Harding's first in conference play and lifted the Bisons to 5-7 overall and 1-5 in the GAC. It was Harding's first win against Southeastern in Durant since 2016 and dropped the Savage Storm to 6-5 overall and 3-3 in conference.

