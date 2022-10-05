Alabama Arkansas Football

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool (10) tackles Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

Seeing top-ranked Alabama firmly among the national leaders defensively isn't shocking considering its steady influx of top talent and grooming under Nick Saban.

The pleasant surprise is having some of the Crimson Tide's West Division brethren representing the Southeastern Conference as well.

AP Sports Writers Brett Martel and John Zenor contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.