SEARCY — Harding did not make every shot it took Thursday at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House, but sometimes it felt like it.
Harding shot a season-high 60.3 percent from the field and connected on nine 3-pointers to defeat Arkansas Tech 91-67 in Great American Conference men's action.
The win was Harding's first GAC home victory this season and boosted the Bisons to 6-18 overall and 2-16 in conference. Arkansas Tech lost for the seventh time in its last eight games and fell to 12-8 overall and 10-8 in conference games.
Harding led 50-42 early in the second half and went on a 13-0 run that blew the game wide open. Four different players scored during the run that included a 3-pointer from J.T. Smith. The Bisons led 63-42 with 13:29 left when Currie ended the run with a layup on a fast break.
Harding led by 16 or more the rest of the way.
Taylor Currie led Harding with 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting and had 13 rebounds. It was his 17th 20-point game of the season and his 13th double-double.
Keyln McBride added 19 points and led the team with six assists. Stetson Smithson added 13 points.
Harding had perhaps its best half of the season in the opening 20 minutes. The Bisons made seven three-pointers, and Currie made 7-of-8 shots and scored 17 points. Harding shot 59.4 percent in the half and led 48-38 at the break.
Harding plays the second of three home games Saturday against Southwestern Oklahoma. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Lady Bisons
SEARCY — The end of regulation ended pretty poorly for Harding's women, but overtime went pretty well.
Harding made 6-of-8 shots in overtime and led throughout the extra five minutes and defeated Arkansas Tech 68-64 on Thursday in Great American Conference women's action at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
The win was Harding's eighth straight at home and boosted the Lady Bisons to 19-6 overall and 15-3 in conference. Harding remained two games back of GAC leader Southern Nazarene with four games remaining.
Tech lost for only the fourth time on the road and fell to 13-9 overall and 11-7 in GAC action.
Harding led 55-46 with 2:26 left in regulation, but Tech scored the final nine points, including a three-pointer with 7.7 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
Jacie Evans hit a driving layup to start the extra period, and Harding held off Tech. Rory Geer hit two shots in the paint in overtime, and Sage Hawley made three shots, including the last two of the extra period to help keep the Lady Bisons in the lead.
Geer led Harding with 18 points, shooting 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Hawley had 15 points and 14 rebounds for her GAC-leading 15th double-double of the season. Harley Harbour scored nine of her season-high 13 points in the first half, and Evans added nine points and 16 rebounds.
Harding shot only 3-of-14 in the first quarter but made five free throws and trailed only 14-12 after one.
Tech opened the second quarter with a bucket, but Harding's Harbour answered with her third three-pointer of the season and backed that up with a layup. Kendrick Bailey's layup among the trees on the inside pushed Harding's spurt to seven straight points. Harbour made it nine consecutive points with a driving layup down the right side that extended Harding's lead to 21-16 with 6:11 left in the half.
The Lady Bisons then went more than four minutes without a field goal and fell behind 24-21 with 3:24 left in the half. Geer ended the Tech run with a running bank shot in the lane, and Aubrey Isbell hit a reverse layup with 24 seconds left. The Lady Bisons trailed 28-27 at halftime.
Harding shot 29 percent in the first half, hit two 3-pointers and shot 7-of-8 at the free throw line.
The Lady Bisons hit only three field goals in the third quarter. One was Evans's layup with 1:20 left in the quarter that pulled Harding within 41-37.
Tech led 45-43 with 7:16 left when Harding scored 10 straight points and built a nine-point lead with 2:36 left in regulation.
Harding plays its second of three straight home games Thursday against Southwestern Oklahoma. Tip-off at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House is at 5:30 p.m.
