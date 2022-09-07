A flurry of aces lifted the Searcy Lady Lions to victory over visiting Cave City on Tuesday. Searcy easily won in 3 sets (25-3, 25-12, 25-9) of the non-conference match as the Cavewomen struggled to return through a large portion of the contest. In fact, the Lady Lions scored 26 of their total 75 points for the match off aces, many of which came off the palm of junior Emily Miller.
Miller turned in a double-double performance for the Lady Lions (4-3 overall) with 19 assists and 16 aces, most of which came in a lopsided opening game in which Miller rolled off 14 of the final 16 points from the serve line.
“The girls played great,” Searcy coach Manuela Harris said. “(Miller) had a great serving game. She always has a great serve, but she had a lot of aces today. I would have to look at the stats, but that was a lot of aces. It was a great night for us to get a win.”
Cave City (2-5) was outsized and less experienced, but battled back in the early going of the second set. The Cavewomen held it close up to an 8-6 margin before a kill by senior Jadyn Kingsriter, followed by two aces from junior Payton Bitner and two more by junior Jada Shell quickly extended Searcy's lead to 14-7.
But it was the combination of Miller to standout hitter Madison Graul, who finished with a game-high 11 kills, most of which were fed by assists from Miller. Miller also helped set up sophomore blocker Hynleigh Webber for many of her 9 kills for the game.
The Lady Lions also quickly rushed out to a large advantage in the final game as junior Sara mcCain put down back-to-back aces to make it 5-1, and Graul continued to control the net with a trio of spikes. Webber also added two kills and a block before Miller put an exclamation point on her performance with a kill on match point to put the stunned Cavewomen out of their misery.
The Lady Lions have been successful in non-conference contests, but are slightly behind in their 5A-East campaign after dropping their first two league matchups to Greene County Tech and Paragould. Searcy will try to add a East win to their record today when they play tonight at Nettleton agains the 0-3 Lady Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.