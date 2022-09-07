A flurry of aces lifted the Searcy Lady Lions to victory over visiting Cave City on Tuesday. Searcy easily won in 3 sets (25-3, 25-12, 25-9) of the non-conference match as the Cavewomen struggled to return through a large portion of the contest. In fact, the Lady Lions scored 26 of their total 75 points for the match off aces, many of which came off the palm of junior Emily Miller.

Miller turned in a double-double performance for the Lady Lions (4-3 overall) with 19 assists and 16 aces, most of which came in a lopsided opening game in which Miller rolled off 14 of the final 16 points from the serve line.

