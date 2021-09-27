Searcy running back Dede Johnson literally carried the load as the Lions beat Sheridan 41-13 in the 6A-East opener Friday night.
Johnson finished the night with 305 yards and six touchdowns on 24 carries as the Lions evened their record at 2-2.
“Obviously, it was a nice win,” first-year Searcy coach Zak Clark said. “In the second half, we came out and played well. We didn’t punt all game. But we finally, in the second half, we played very well in all three phases of the game.”
Searcy led 20-13 at halftime, shutting out the Yellowjackets in the final 24 minutes.
“I didn’t feel like we had done that up to this point,” Clark said of dominating the second half. “That was nice. Obviously, we’d like to start faster. But overall, I’m very pleased with the effort. It was our best effort. Our receivers are buying into blocking downfield.”
Johnson had runs of 73 and 65 yards in the victory. Clark said that can be attributed to receivers blocking downfield.
“If you are not blocking in the secondary, then guys don’t get those big, long home runs,” Clark said. “The last two weeks we’ve done a much better job blocking on the edge.”
Clark said the win over Sheridan was the best his team has done at covering kickoffs.
“Starting field position was heavily in our favor,” Clark said. “We had a lot more energy, and we were very intense. The second half, it was fun to get a shutout and continued to put points on the board.”
Searcy quarterback Ckyler Tengler completed 13 of 26 passes for 130 yards. Daniel Perry caught 11 passes for 121 yards. He also rushed for 62 yards on seven carries.
Zimri Anderson led the Lions with 11 tackles. Braden Oliver had 10. Jorden Stephenson had nine.
Tim Ulsperger made all five of his extra point attempts.
The Lions host West Memphis this Friday at Lion Stadium. The Blue Devils are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in league play. They lost to Marion 33-3 last Friday in the conference opener.
