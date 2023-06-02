Searcy is known as a town having a well-rounded sports scene with three high schools who have success in various athletic vocations, as well as Harding University and its storied tradition of athletics.
Soccer has become a staple across the board in this area due to its superior youth program, and the Searcy Youth Wrestling Club hopes to develop a similar model. The Club started its summer camp this past week which included two free days as a trial to some kids and parents who might have wanted to test the waters without making a financial commitment, and the camp will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the next nine weeks for ages 8-14.
For coach and camp president Justin Osborn, the camp is not just a fun way for kids to spend their summer, it is also vital to the development of the Searcy High School wrestling team.
“What is happening is, all these competitive towns in the state have youth clubs,” Osborn said. “So kids will start wrestling as early as 8-years old, sometimes 5-years old, and so what happens is, when those kids get to high school, they are more technical – their skill is increased. And so it's just becoming more and more competitive. Searcy is falling behind, and we want to do something about it.”
Last summer was the first year for the camp, and had around 25 to 30 kids on its peak days, and 15 kids who attended the camp regularly throughout the duration. The team from the camp placed 13th out of 30 teams last year, and had 12 kids place in state.
“For our first year, that's pretty great,” Osborn said. “For last summer kind of being a start up, and coach Evans sent some kids to us who were interested. Just having the kids show up and be determined. Wrestling is a tough and demanding sport, but just to have kids who want to learn the sport and want to push each other. It really teaches kids honor and respect, because it's hard to hide behind a team.”
In the world of high-school wrestling overall, Arkansas was late to the table as the 49th state to implement competitive wrestling sanctioned by the Arkansas Activities Association, though it has caught on quickly throughout the state. One of the appeals of wrestling for many is the fact that it is always broken down into specific weight classes and skill levels, cutting down the chances of having mismatches.
“If you're willing to work hard at wrestling, you can be successful,” Osborn said. “It's tough to play basketball with people who are 6 foot, and football just with how big some of them are. Regardless of your size, you can be competitive at wrestling, and you can be great at wrestling.”
For more information or to sign up for the camp, contact coach Osborn at justin@searcyyouthwrestling.com or you can search for Searcy Youth Wrestling Club on Facebook.
