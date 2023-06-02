Searcy is known as a town having a well-rounded sports scene with three high schools who have success in various athletic vocations, as well as Harding University and its storied tradition of athletics.

Soccer has become a staple across the board in this area due to its superior youth program, and the Searcy Youth Wrestling Club hopes to develop a similar model. The Club started its summer camp this past week which included two free days as a trial to some kids and parents who might have wanted to test the waters without making a financial commitment, and the camp will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the next nine weeks for ages 8-14.

