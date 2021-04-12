Searcy Parks and Recreation and the Searcy Recreational Sports League hosted opening day festivities Saturday at the Searcy Sports Complex.
“We just wanted to do something fun and free for the community,” Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons said. “It allowed people to come out and meet the people running everything and have a good time.”
Part of the festivities Saturday was the Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit and Run competition. A radar gun was set up for players to see how fast they threw a baseball. There was also a home run competition. Parsons said around 65 children participated.
Parsons said the competition had been done in the past but it had been about five years ago.
Simmons Bank fixed hot dogs and snacks for patrons. Two bouncy houses also were set up for the children to use.
“It was just a time for everyone to get together and hang out,” Parsons said.
The official opening of the baseball season started Monday night.
A year ago, Searcy had youth baseball and softball but the numbers were down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Parsons said.
“Baseball is over 700 kids right now for this season,” Parsons said. “It almost doubled what we had.”
