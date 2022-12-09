Both the Searcy Lions and Lady Lions wrestling teams have had a tremendous start to their 2022-2023 campaigns. The Lady Lions began their season at the Lady Wildcat's Invitational at Springdale Har-Ber High School two weekends ago.

The Lady Lions finished the tournament in first place with four champions and nine other medalists. Over the next week, the Lions and Lady Lions have been undefeated in all duals. They have beaten Little Rock Central, Russellville, Acorn, Beebe, Hot Springs Lakeside, Maumelle, Jonesboro, North Little Rock, and Van Buren.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.