Both the Searcy Lions and Lady Lions wrestling teams have had a tremendous start to their 2022-2023 campaigns. The Lady Lions began their season at the Lady Wildcat's Invitational at Springdale Har-Ber High School two weekends ago.
The Lady Lions finished the tournament in first place with four champions and nine other medalists. Over the next week, the Lions and Lady Lions have been undefeated in all duals. They have beaten Little Rock Central, Russellville, Acorn, Beebe, Hot Springs Lakeside, Maumelle, Jonesboro, North Little Rock, and Van Buren.
Both teams also won the 2022 Little Rock Central Classic last weekend, and both teams also won at Sylvan Hills on Thursday night in dual meets against host Sylvan Hills, Conway and North Little Rock to sweep the event.
"These teams have wrestled fantastic so far this season," Searcy head coach Jerry Evans said. "They have really put in a lot of effort this summer and fall to be prepared to compete for a state championship. I have been so proud of the growth of both teams. Our ladies are coming off of a second state title in three years and know that they have a huge target on their backs. Our boys team did not finish as well as they had hoped last year in the state tournament, and that really lit a fire under them. Both teams have a lot to prove. We have a lot of new faces in the room but our seniors on both teams have really stepped up and have become great leaders. We know this is going to be a long tough season, but we are ready and excited to compete."
The boys varsity team will travel to Northwest Arkansas for the Bentonville West Invitational tournament this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.