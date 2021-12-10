The Searcy Lions and Lady Lions had a tri-match wit Van Buren and Salisaw, Oklahoma, on Tuesday in Van Buren.
In boys action, Searcy lost to Van Buren 49-29.
Xavion Floyd won his match in the 113-pound class by pin.
Alex Pena won his match in the 138-pound class by pin.
Caelyn Pettis won his match by decision in the 145-pound class.
Gunnar Massingil won his match by pin in the 182-pound class
Eli Wilson won his match in the 285-pound class by forfeit.
Searcy then beat Sallisaw 42-35.
Shane Sickels won his match in the 106-pound class by forfeit
Floyd won his match in the 113-pound class by pin.
Aiden Simpson won his match in the 132-pound class by pin.
Massingill won his match in the 182-pound class by pin.
Wilson won his match in the 285-pound class by pin.
In girls action, Searcy beat Van Buren 42-15.
Gracie Webb and Shaniah Brown each won by forfeit.
Mykenzie Clark won her match in the 132-pound class by pin.
Megan Amplo won her match by forfeit in the 150-pound class.
Lily Dias won her match in the 165-pound class by pin.
Harley Seymore won the 165-pound class by forfeit
Kylee Martin won the 235-pound class by forfeit.
