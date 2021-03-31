MAYFLOWER — Searcy coach Matthew Davis and his assistants had been waiting for Kade Ivy to have a big day at the plate, and the wait was over Saturday.
Ivy had three hits against Bauxite and helped the Lions defeat the Miners 9-3, advancing to play Valley View for the championship of the Pinkett-Mezza Invitational Baseball Tournament, which was scheduled for Thursday in Jonesboro.
“He had been flirting with a day like today for a while now,” Davis said. “He has been working hard just to stay inside and get his pitch to hit. He got three hard ones today and two of them went over the fence. He had a great day and we are very proud and hopefully that will keep his confidence going for him for the next week.”
Ivy hit two home runs and a double. He finished the day at the plate against Bauxite going 3 for 3, with five RBI, and he scored two runs.
Lions starting pitcher Ckyler Tengler worked six innings against the Miners, giving up two runs and four hits. He struck out six, walking two before being relieved by Steven Miles in the final inning.
“He went out there and we wanted to give him a good game and boost his confidence,” Davis said of Tengler. “We have been preaching at him to throw strikes and that will do all of the work for you. He got ahead early in the count and as the game went along he did a great job.”
The Lions scored five runs in the first inning and kept the pressure on the Miners defense during the game. Searcy’s defense behind Tengler made just one error but made the plays that needed to be made for the win.
“It is a good tournament for us. We needed a couple of games like this after last week,” Davis said. “It’s good to come out here and have a little bit of fun. Play some good baseball and keep that momentum going.”
