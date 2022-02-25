The Searcy Lions and Lady Lions will play their regular-season finale today against Nettleton at The Jungle.
The girls game starts at 2 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
The Lions are 15-12 overall and 6-7 in the 5A-East conference. They are battling for a spot in the Class 5A state tournament.
The Lady Lions are 2-23 and 0-13 in league play.
