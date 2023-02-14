League-leading Marion got all it wanted from a spirited Searcy Lions team before finally pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 52-46 victory over the host Lions at The Jungle on Friday night in a pivotal 5A-East Conference contest.

The margin over the first three period never went past a single possession for either team, with Searcy (15-10, 5-5 conf.) controlling things for much of the first half to hold a 24-22 lead at halftime. The back-and-forth continued through the third quarter, but the Patriots (21-6, 10-0) scored seven unanswered points to start the fourth quarter, and got some key points in transition down the stretch to hold off the Lions.

