League-leading Marion got all it wanted from a spirited Searcy Lions team before finally pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 52-46 victory over the host Lions at The Jungle on Friday night in a pivotal 5A-East Conference contest.
The margin over the first three period never went past a single possession for either team, with Searcy (15-10, 5-5 conf.) controlling things for much of the first half to hold a 24-22 lead at halftime. The back-and-forth continued through the third quarter, but the Patriots (21-6, 10-0) scored seven unanswered points to start the fourth quarter, and got some key points in transition down the stretch to hold off the Lions.
Patriots sophomore guard Lyndell Buckingham lived up to the hype with 20 points to lead all scorers, while teammate Jalen White added 11 points. For the Lions, junior Jayden Duffy led with 15 points while Isaiah Carlos added 14 and Bryce Theobald finished with 7 points for Searcy.
“No moral victories, but I just told the team I was very proud of how we approached the game tonight,” Lions head coach Wayne Herren said. “We had some good days of practice, and we took that to the court and executed the game plan. Defensively, we did about as good a job as you can. They average 58 points a game, we held them to 52. I thought we competed well tonight, loose balls here, some turnovers and some offensive rebounds and second shots, that hurt us. The effort was there tonight, and I'll live with that effort.”
Marion, who is ranked 8th in the state overall and 2nd in class 5A, remains in the driver's seat of the 5A-East standings, two games ahead of 8-2 Nettleton. Searcy is tied for third with Paragould, also at 5-5 in conference play, but the Rams hold the tiebreaker. Green County Tech is only a half-game behind in fifth with sixth-place Valley View and seventh-place West Memphis still mathematically alive.
“We're still in control of our own destiny,” Herren said. “But it's getting that time where you have to win. That's why Tuesday was such a big win for us on the road. We kind of hope West Memphis can beat a couple of teams down the stretch and help us out a little bit. I think our kids have worked hard enough to get there, but deserving to get there and getting there are two different things.”
Searcy hosted Greene County Tech last night and will play at Valley View on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.