The Searcy Lions swim team kicked off their 2022 season last Saturday in Batesville. The Lions and Lady Lions swim team both finished in fourth place in the seven-team event.
Searcy Lions swim team coach Cathie Threlkeld said the team was restarted this year with six women and five men. "Some have experience from age-group swimming, but over half are new to the sport," Threlkeld said. Threlkeld also went on to say this is the biggest team Searcy has had in recent years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.