Searcy played Paragould in 5A-East tennis on Tuesday.
The Lions won their match 7-4 while the Lady Lions 5-0.
In boys play, Searcy’s Jacob Borst beat Isaac Cook 7-6 (9-7). Easton Gill won his match 6-2. Carson Hernandez won 6-0. Samuel Glasser won 6-1. Caleb Pettis won 6-0.
In doubles, Borst and Gill win 6-0. Pettis and Glasser won 6-0.
In girls play, Haley Tancinco won two matches by scores of 6-0 and 6-0. Alyssa Day also won 6-0.
In doubles, Ava Simpson and Payton Graham won 6-3. Kristen Tranum and Avery Tranum won 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.