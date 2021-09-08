The Searcy tennis teams had 5A-East wins at Marion on Tuesday.
The Lions defeated the Patriots 7-1 while the Lady Lions won 6-2.
In boys action, Searcy’s William Killough defeated Eli White 8-0. Caleb Pettis beat Jay Nichols 8-1. Killough beat Nichols 8-5 while Pettis lost to White 8-5.
In doubles action, Jacob Bost and Easton Gill won two matches by a score of 8-1 twice.
Carson Hernandez and Easton Jones won two matches by scores of 8-0 and 8-4.
In girls play, Hayley Tancinco won twice, beating Margaret Cain and Harris Hale, both by a score of 8-0.
Alyssa Day won her two matches 8-1 and 8-0.
Bailey Webb won her match 8-0.
In doubles play, Kristen Simpson and Payton Graham won their match, 8-2.
