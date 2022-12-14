The Searcy Lions came away with the hardware at the Lyon College high-school tournament in Batesville over the weekend. The Lions, now 7-4 on the season, won the tournament with victories over Southside Batesville, Stuttgart and a finals win over Nettleton on Saturday.

The Lions also cleaned up in individual categories as senior guard Zyron Williams was named tournament MVP. Fellow senior Bryce Theobald was named to the All-Tournament team and head coach Wayne Herren earned the Coaches' Award.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.