The Searcy Lions came away with the hardware at the Lyon College high-school tournament in Batesville over the weekend. The Lions, now 7-4 on the season, won the tournament with victories over Southside Batesville, Stuttgart and a finals win over Nettleton on Saturday.
The Lions also cleaned up in individual categories as senior guard Zyron Williams was named tournament MVP. Fellow senior Bryce Theobald was named to the All-Tournament team and head coach Wayne Herren earned the Coaches' Award.
“I was very proud of our defense, and especially our rebounding this week,” Herren said. “Rebounding has been a weakness for us this year, and our guys were plus-13 in offensive rebounds over Nettleton in the championship game. We took some positive steps this week to make us a more complete team.”
Against Nettleton in the championship game, the Lions held the lead from the second quarter on for the most part, but the margin stayed close with a final score of 54-47. Ultimately, it was free-throw shooting which made the difference as Searcy shot 14 of 22 to the Raiders' 7 of 12.
Junior Jayden Duffy led the Lions with 18 points and 7 rebounds. Williams added 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists while Theobald finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds. For Nettleton, Taylor Smith led with 27 points and 14 rebounds.
Searcy reached the title game after a hard-fought battle against Stuttgart in the semifinal round of the tournament with a close 57-55 victory. It took a big third-quarter comeback for the Lions as the Ricebirds held a 30-22 halftime lead. The Lions outscored their opponent 20-11 in the third quarter to hold a narrow 42-41 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
Some new names emerged in the victory against Stuttgart as sophomore Ta'Coreyian Williams led the Lions with 16 points, going 8 of 13 from the floor, along with 5 rebounds and 3 steals in only 20 minutes of playing time. Williams had 11 points with 9 points each for Theobald and Duffy. Sophomore Trentyn Mead added 7 points and junior guard Isaiah Carlos had 5 points for the Lions.
Searcy opened tourney play on Tuesday against one of the locals, downing Southside 57-44 in a game the Lions controlled most of the way. Searcy, who had already beaten the Southerners just two weeks prior, led 28-22 at the half and outscored SCHS 13-8 in the third quarter.
The scoring was also balanced for the Lions as Carlos led with 14 points while Theobald and Duffy each added 9 points and Williams finished with 8 points.
Searcy will host Newport tonight in non-conference action in the last game before the Christmas break. The Lions will pick back up in the Beebe Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 in a cross-town rivalry game against Harding Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.