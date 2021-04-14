The Searcy Lions baseball team improved to 12-5 overall and 6-2 in 5A-East play by sweeping West Memphis in a conference doubleheader Monday.
Searcy won the first game 14-0 and the nightcap 13-1.
In the first game, Searcy led 1-0 after one inning. Daniel Perry led off with a double and scored on a single by Nathan Holeyfield.
After a scoreless second inning, the Lions plated six runs in the third inning. Scoring were Ckyler Tengler, Reid Carpenter, Holeyfield, Steven Miles, Kade Ivy and Luis Arman.
The Lions scored two runs in the fourth to lead 9-0. Scoring were Miles and Kyle Walker.
Searcy scored five more runs in the fifth inning. Scoring were Tengler, Carpenter, Holeyfield, Miles and Walker.
In the second game, Arman threw a five-inning no-hitter. He gave up one unearned run while striking out seven, including the side in the fifth inning.
Searcy scored six in the bottom of the first inning. Scoring were Perry, Tengler, Carpenter, Holeyfield, Miles and Samuel Wilson.
Searcy scored two more runs in the second. Mathis Foster singled and scored. Tengler walked and scored.
The Lions scored five runs in the fourth inning. Carpenter, Holeyfield, Miles, Wilson and Ivy each scored a run.
Searcy is in third place in the 5A-East standings behind Jonesboro and Marion, which are both tied for first at 7-1. Batesville and Greene County Tech are tied for fourth at 5-3.
