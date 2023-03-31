Irena

Searcy junior Irena Shala scored the second of the Lady Lions' 11 total goals in a rout over Nettleton at Lion Stadium on Thursday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

The Lady Lions scored early and often as Searcy shut out Nettleton 11-0 in a completely lopsided affair at Lion Stadium on Thursday.

With the win, Searcy is now 3-2-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the 5A-East Conference.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.