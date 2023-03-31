The Lady Lions scored early and often as Searcy shut out Nettleton 11-0 in a completely lopsided affair at Lion Stadium on Thursday.
With the win, Searcy is now 3-2-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the 5A-East Conference.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 5:12 pm
The Lady Lions scored early and often as Searcy shut out Nettleton 11-0 in a completely lopsided affair at Lion Stadium on Thursday.
With the win, Searcy is now 3-2-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the 5A-East Conference.
The first goal came four minutes into the game, and quickly followed by a barrage of repeated Lady Lions scores after Nettleton's initial defensive stand broke down. The Lady Raiders were unable to piece together any kind of defensive resistance at that point, and even switched goalkeepers less than 12 minutes into the contest.
“It was good that we got back on track and put it in the back of the net,” Lady Lions head coach Bart McFarland said. “We've struggled a little bit for that. Everybody got to play, everybody got a lot of time. We need to continue to get better. This team just needs to play more together, and we will get better as the year goes on. Now that we're getting a little more consistency where we are playing at least two games a week. I just think we haven't played enough games.”
Junior Sara Daniel got things going for Searcy when her header off a corner kick by classmate Avery Meadows at the 35:41 mark gave the Lions an early 1-0 lead. Irena Shala followed that with the long-range shot of the night when her 25 yarder got past the Raiders' goalkeeper at the seventh minute to make it 2-0, and Georgie McMahan went up the middle for Searcy's next score at 30:18 for a 3-0 Lady Lions lead.
The next goal came less than 30 seconds later, this time with freshman Lucie Eddins hitting the net, and another Meadows-Daniel connection off a corner kick gave Searcy a 5-0 lead with 26:18 still left to play in the first half.
The next two Searcy goals gave McMahan a hat trick, with the two scores coming 18 seconds apart to put the Lady Lions up 7-0. McFarland began to sub heavily at that point, but the goals kept coming for Searcy. Sophomore Abby Lawson scored off a rebound in the 26th minute, and fellow sophomore Lauren Pruitt scored on a corner kick from freshman Nadia Lagomarsino with 7:11 remaining in the first half. Junior Ellie Howell rounded out scoring in the first half with a goal in the final minute to give Searcy a 10-0 lead at the break, and Laswon added one more for good measure late in the sportsmanship-shortened second half.
With 5A-East Conference wins over Batesville, Greene County Tech and Nettleton, and a tie with Valley View, the Lady Lions are currently in a three-way tie for the lead with Paragould and Valley View.
“Anytime you can get one it's good, but we've just got to put them together,” McFarland said. “Put the wins together, get some confidence and get rolling here.”
Searcy will host Marion on Tuesday and will play at Paragould on Thursday in a pair of 5A East matchups.
