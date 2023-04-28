The Searcy Lions do not control their own destiny exactly, but they still control their efforts as they continue to fight down the stretch in an effort to qualify for the 5A State Baseball Tournament coming up in early May. The Lions helped themselves out on Tuesday by splitting their doubleheader with Greene County Tech, but still find themselves on the outside looking in.

The prognosis is not strong at this point as the Lions, who are 7-5 in the 5A-East Conference, sit in fifth place with Greene County Tech, Batesville and Marion all a game ahead of them at 8-4. While those numbers do not make Searcy's attempt at securing a berth hopeless, the fact that their only remaining series is against the top-ranked 5A team in Valley View. The Blazers have been dominant all season long, run ruling several East opponents, and have racked up an overall record of 22-3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.