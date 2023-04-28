The Searcy Lions do not control their own destiny exactly, but they still control their efforts as they continue to fight down the stretch in an effort to qualify for the 5A State Baseball Tournament coming up in early May. The Lions helped themselves out on Tuesday by splitting their doubleheader with Greene County Tech, but still find themselves on the outside looking in.
The prognosis is not strong at this point as the Lions, who are 7-5 in the 5A-East Conference, sit in fifth place with Greene County Tech, Batesville and Marion all a game ahead of them at 8-4. While those numbers do not make Searcy's attempt at securing a berth hopeless, the fact that their only remaining series is against the top-ranked 5A team in Valley View. The Blazers have been dominant all season long, run ruling several East opponents, and have racked up an overall record of 22-3.
The Lions would have to sweep Valley View on Tuesday and also have Marion sweep Greene County Tech on the same day in order to make it in. Despite going up against a dominant team in the Blazers with their backs to the wall, Lions head coach Matt Davis rejects the notion of David vs. Goliath.
“We can't worry about any of those outside things,” Davis said. “We try to preach to our guys that we can only control what we can control, so we just have to go out there and take care of our own business and let the chips fall where they may. The beautiful thing about baseball is, anybody is capable of going out there on any given day and beat just about anybody. As good as their pitching is, it's not anything we haven't seen this year. If we put the bat on the ball, I feel like we are two of the best base-running teams in our conference. I feel like we have a chance, but it's not lost on us how good we have to play.”
Against GCT, senior Kaleb Barnett went four innings on the mound before fellow senior Jett Gray came in relief for the fifth and sixth innings before freshman Michael Lincoln came in and closed out as the Eagles took Game 1, 9-3. But the Lions refused to give up against the top-5 ranked team and put in one of their best efforts of the season to win the second game in a 4-3 thriller.
Junior Dalyn Hamilton got the start on the mound in the second game, and it again was Lincoln who came in during the sixth inning, eventually going on to get the save. The offensive highlight of the game was a 2-RBI hit from senior Luke McGuffee that put the Lions ahead late to secure the victory.
“Our pitchers really competed in those games,” Davis said. “They didn't have their best stuff, and we talked about that with them after the game. But they did a great job of battling and gritting it out all the way through. The defense didn't help us out very much in that first game. We had a miscommunication in the outfield in the first inning of that first game. That gave them four runs in the first inning, and we just couldn't recover.
“Second game, more of the same pitching wise. Michael Lincoln was a real life saver in those games. He had to face some really good hitters. He pitched really well, even if it was for a short time. I couldn't be more proud of him. He's just kind of that kid – he doesn't say a lot, but he's as competitive as it gets.”
The Lions will travel to Northeast Arkansas on Tuesday to take on the Blazers with the first game starting at 4:30 pm.
