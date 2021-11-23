Two Searcy girls soccer teams brought home the top two spots in the Novembrrr Recreational Blast soccer tournament.
Novembrrr Recreational Blast is Arkansas Soccer Association’s end of the fall season recreational tournament for ages 8U-18U recreational teams. It was held at Burn Park on Nov. 13 and 14.
The Searcy Strikers brought home first place. The team is coached by Jana Miller and Jenni Sandlin. Team members include Hadley Emberson, Mathilde Fatula, Blakely Haddock, Charley Harris, Brinley Hobby, Carly Hobby, Maggie Ingle, Ava Lackie, Erin Miller, Ella Miller, McKenzy Morris, Rilyn O’Neal, Josie Sandlin and Mia Thomas.
The Searcy Storm brought home second place. Team is coached by Caleb Keese and Joshua Luna.
Players include Lyla Abraham, MayLee Aisles, Addison Gameros, Sophie Hollingshead, Naomi Keese, Olivia Keese, Moriah Linderman, Mackenzie Luna, Briannah Melendez, Natalie Montes, Rylan Price, Victoria Shackelford, Cortlyn Sipe and Julianne Smith.
Searcy also had some boys teams in the tournament. Coach Scott Shaver’s U11 boys FC Dallas team won third place in their division. Coach Ben Carrigan’s U12 boys recreation team won third in their division. Coach Emanuel Santos U13 boys FC Dallas team won second place in their division. Coach Christian Toledo’s U15 boys recreation team won third.
