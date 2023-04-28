The Searcy Lions downed Paragould 4-0 with two goals apiece for junior Ervin Shala and senior Cannon La Force as the Lions held on to the top spot in the 5A-East Conference while the Lady Lions recorded yet another home mercy-ruled shutout in a 9-0 rout over Paragould. Junior Irena Shala scored the first two goals for Searcy and senior Kristen Tranum put it in the back of the net a couple of more times for the Lady Lions.
Searcy will play at West Memphis on Monday.
