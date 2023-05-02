Strong defense and a pair of goals in each half lifted the Searcy Lions to a 4-0 victory over Paragould in 5A-East Conference play on Friday at Lion Stadium. The Lions also won in a 12-0 rout at West Memphis on Monday.
Against Paragould, the Lions, now 16-2-1 overall and 12-0-1 in the 5A-East Conference, had to take advantage of key opportunities against a Rams team who were salty themselves defensively. Time of possession was almost dead even as Searcy's defense ultimately was able to stave off any real attacks on goal from the visitors.
“Our first game up there, it was a hard-fought game and we pulled that one out 4-3,” Lions head coach Bronco King said. “We tried to get the guys a little more pepped up for trying to play them down here compared to what we did up there, and it showed. We were ready to go when they came down here.”
Searcy first scored on a header from junior Ervin Shala midway through the first half, followed by a goal late in the first from freshman Cannon La Force to give the Lions a 2-0 lead at the break. La Force struck again early in the second half, and Shala bookended it all with the final goal in the 57th minute.
“Those are two of our top scorers on this year's team,” King said. “Those guys have been pretty consistent every game at least getting one or two goals in.”
Searcy had numerous opportunities on goal, but Paragould's goalkeeper made a number of nice saves, and was consistently strong despite having little help from the line in front of him.
“He's athletic, and has a good instinct for the ball,” King said. “First half, he saved a bunch of them.”
Conversely, the Lions defense kept Paragould out of the box most of the way, and allowed few shots on goal. King gave credit for his team's defensive performance to senior Corbin Dixon, who has used his experience and leadership to help form a strong defensive corp which utilizes the talents of three underclassmen.
“All four of the guys in the back have been doing a real good job this year,” King said. “Cam McMullin, Corbin Dixson, Ethan Wyatt and Cooper Jones, man, I can't say enough about those guys. There's three freshmen back there with one senior, and that senior has been leading them around there pretty good, and talking and communicating with them. They've turned out to be pretty good.”
The victory over West Memphis Monday officially clinched the Lions as the 5A-East Conference champions for 2023, giving them the No. 1 seed for the 5A State Soccer tournament later this month. The Lions are also ranked in the top 20 in the overall state soccer rankings. The Lions will close out regular-season play this coming Monday against Batesville for senior night.
Although they do not yet know their opponent, the Lions do know that as the top seed out of the East, their opening-round game at state will be next Thursday at 4 pm. Valley View will be the tournament site this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.