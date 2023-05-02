LaForce

Searcy freshman forward Cannon La Force battles Paragould defenders for possession during the Lions 4-0 shutout over the Rams at Lion Stadium on Friday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Strong defense and a pair of goals in each half lifted the Searcy Lions to a 4-0 victory over Paragould in 5A-East Conference play on Friday at Lion Stadium. The Lions also won in a 12-0 rout at West Memphis on Monday.

Against Paragould, the Lions, now 16-2-1 overall and 12-0-1 in the 5A-East Conference, had to take advantage of key opportunities against a Rams team who were salty themselves defensively. Time of possession was almost dead even as Searcy's defense ultimately was able to stave off any real attacks on goal from the visitors.

