Searcy
soccer coach hangs it up
After 38 years as a teacher and coach, Larry Stamps is retiring from Searcy Public Schools.
Stamps coached the Lady Lions to four state titles during his tenure at the school. They won titles in 2010, 2013, 2021 and 2022.
He was also serving as an assistant basketball coach for the Lady Lions.
“Last year after the state championship game, someone asked me if I was going to retire,” Stamps said. “But I thought this team is really good. I’ve got to come back for another year. Sure enough, it worked out.”
Stamps said he will turn 65 in August.
“I thought I’ll let someone else handle it,” he said. “I think it’s that time. I still love being around the kids. But my wife retired. I think it’s time to spend more time with the grandkids and do things we want to do.”
