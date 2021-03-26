MAYFLOWER — After dropping three consecutive games, the Searcy Lions baseball team was in need of a break and then it was in need of a victory.
That victory came in the form of a 4-2 6-inning win over the Lonoke Jackrabbits in the first round of the Pinkett-Mezza Invitational on Friday at Mayflower High School.
“We did emotionally need that break,” Searcy coach Matthew Davis said, referring to a week off because of spring break. “We started off playing good baseball, then we kind of hit a rough patch last week with three losses. I think we needed to take a step back and let our minds recoup a little bit. We came out today and did well.”
Searcy took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Reid Carpenter walked. He went to second on a single by Daniel Perry.
Cykler Tengler walked to load the bases. Eli Wilson then walked to force in Carpenter with the first run of the game.
Searcy added another run in the bottom of the second. With one out, Luis Armon walked and scored when Mathis Foster reached on an error.
The Lions scored twice in the fifth. With one out, Perry was hit by a pitch and scored when Tengler followed with a two-run home run to make the score 4-0.
Because the game was being played with a two-hour time limit, Lonoke’s final at-bat came in the top of the sixth. With one out, Lonoke’s Gage Kyzer reached on a two-base error. He went to third on a passed ball. Two batters later, Lonoke’s Jaxson Ingle walked. Cole Spears followed with a single, driving in Kyzer with the Jackrabbits’ first run.
Lonoke loaded the bases and Ingle scored on a bases-loaded walk to Steele Eaves.
Armon relieved Kade Ivy on the mound and struck out Lonoke’s Cadence Hearon to end the game and record the save.
“That gave us a little bit of a gut check,” Davis said of the sixth inning. “Luis came in at a really tough spot. That’s just a senior stepping up and getting the job done.
“I’m very proud of him. I’m very proud of our boys. It was a good win.”
Searcy starting pitcher Owenn Marino got the win. He allowed no hits in five innings of work. He struck out four in the win.
Searcy will play in the semifinals of the tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday The championship game is at 8 p.m.
