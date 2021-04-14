The Searcy Lady Lions softball team swept a doubleheader from West Memphis on Monday.
Searcy won the first game 13-0 and the nightcap 14-0.
In the first game, Searcy scored three runs in the first, third and fourth innings. The Lady Lions scored four runs in the second inning.
Chloe Martinez led her team with four runs scored. Cedar Maxwell had three runs. Haylee Cullum and Halle Toler scored twice each. Also scoring where Tearyn Brown and Hannah Garner.
The Lady Lions had 13 hits as well. Maxwell was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Emilee Knighton was 3 for 4 with two RBI.
Martinez and Ellie Kiihnl had two hits apiece. Tower, Alexis Reardon and Abby Busby had one hit each.
Busby got the win. She gave up one hit in five innings of work. She struck out 10 while only walking three West Memphis batters.
In the second game, Searcy led 3-0 after one inning, 7-0 after two innings then plated seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead 14-0.
Searcy had 15 hits in the victory. Martinez was 3 for 3. Maxwell was 3 for 4 with three RBI. Collecting two hits each were Toler, Reardon and Juliette Smith. Getting one hit apiece were Kiihnl, Knighton and Ashlynn Thomas.
Martinez, Maxwell, Toler and Smith each scored two runs. Also scoring were Reardon, Thomas, Garner and Cullum.
Martinez got the win, allowing only three hits and two walks in five innings of work. She struck out seven in the victory.
With the wins, Searcy is now 8-7 overall and 4-4 in 5A-East play.
Searcy is tied for fourth place in the conference with Batesville. Greene County Tech is in first place at 8-0. Marion is second at 7-1. Paragould is third at 5-3.
