GREENBRIER — Another warm Saturday on the gridiron as the Searcy Lions fourth-grade football team, Searcy Lions, led by coaches Hollis, Watson, and Wolfe, recently beat Greenbrier 32-0.
Searcy forced a turnover to start the game. That led to a touchdown by Corbin Earls.
Cooper Rodgers followed it up with a 58-yard touchdown, causing excitement in the stands, and jumping high fives from the coaches.
With another fumble recovered by Rooke Covington, and 5 seconds left in the half, Earls makes another long run to bring home a touchdown to give the Lions an 18-0 lead.
Searcy received the ball at the start of the second half and resumed showcasing their talents on the field. Greenbrier came back with a renewed defense and pushed back at the Lions, leaving it all on the field.
In the fourth quarter, an interception by Brantley Thomas was returned for a touchdown, giving the Lions a 32-0 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.