Four of the six White County football teams were victorious last week, with two of them winning their first games of the season.
Searcy beat Sheridan 41-13 in the 6A-East opener. Riverview continued its hot streak, beating previously unbeaten Salem 35-7. Beebe got its first win, defeating Class 2A Junction City 49-12. Rose Bud beat Augusta 60-26 in 8-man action.
For Searcy, Dede Johnson had the best game of anyone in the state, scoring six touchdowns while rushing for 305 yards on 24 carries as the Lions won their second consecutive game.
The Lions host West Memphis on Friday night. The Blue Devils are 1-3, having lost for the first time in school history to Marion.
Riverview continues to be the surprise of the state. The Raiders won their fourth consecutive game after falling to Bauxite in the season opener.
Riverview coach Chris Keylon said his team is tired of being disrespected by other teams in the state when they see the Raiders on their schedule.
“We’re not going away,” Keylon said. “The kids are playing hard.”
Riverview will get a still test this Friday when it travels to Newport for a 3A-2 conference matchup.
Beebe, which has been close all season, finally got over the hump with a win over Class 2A power Junction City. Hopefully, seeing some success on the scoreboard will lead to something special the remainder of the season.
The Badgers travel to Maumelle to take on the Hornets this Friday. Maumelle is 1-4 on the season.
Everything finally came together for Rose Bud in its win over Augusta on Friday.
Payten Edwards led Rose Bud with 144 yards rushing on eight carries and two touchdowns. Eduardo Diaz scored three touchdowns while rushing for 124 yards.
The Ramblers will look to make it two in a row when they host Spring Hill on Friday night.
The two teams that came up on the losing end last Friday played well at times.
Harding Academy, playing one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the state, lost to Briarcrest Christian of Tennessee 42-27. Briarcrest is one of the top ranked teams in Tennessee.
Harding Academy will host Mountain View this Friday.
Bald Knob played its best offensive game of the season Friday night in a 56-33 loss to Mills.
Bald Knob led 18-14 in the second half following an interception return for a touchdown by James Holder.
From there, Mills ran wild to get the win.
Bald Knob travels to undefeated Lonoke on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.