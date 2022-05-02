The Searcy Lions and Lady Lions had 13 members of their track teams qualify for the Class 5A state track meet during the 5A-East meet at Batesville on April 28.
In girls, Tamara Hogan won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. She also is a part of the 400-meter relay team, which finished second. The squad includes Jayden Bowman, Aubrey Hart and Anna Killins.
Ava Sciba placed fourth in the 800-meter run. She is also a member of the 3,200-meter relay team, which also qualified for state. Other runners include: Ellen Ash, Jillian Conrad and Kayla Raper.
In boys, Mason Sciba won the 1,600-meter run and finished second in the 3,200-meter run. He also competes on the 3,200-meter relay, which qualified for state. Other members include: Jakobe Alcorn, Michael Supratman and Gowen Bailey.
Robert Armitage and Alcone finished second and third in the high jump.
The Class 5A state track meet is Thursday at Van Buren High School.
