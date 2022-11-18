Roberts

Searcy senior post player Eva Roberts goes up against a Southside defender during the Lady Lions’ 59-37 victory over the Lady Southerners at The Jungle on Thursday night.

 Jason King

It was a close game until the final two minutes of the third quarter when Searcy turned up the intensity and pulled away from visiting Southside in a 59-37 victory for the Lady Lions.

The Lady Lions, now 2-1 on the season, spread the ball and took advantage of good shooting around the rotation. However, it was junior forward Sara McCain who sparked the runaway effort late in the third when she landed a pair of shots from beyond the arc, taking the game from a one-possession affair to a double-digit Searcy lead with under a minute to play in the third.

