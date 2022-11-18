It was a close game until the final two minutes of the third quarter when Searcy turned up the intensity and pulled away from visiting Southside in a 59-37 victory for the Lady Lions.
The Lady Lions, now 2-1 on the season, spread the ball and took advantage of good shooting around the rotation. However, it was junior forward Sara McCain who sparked the runaway effort late in the third when she landed a pair of shots from beyond the arc, taking the game from a one-possession affair to a double-digit Searcy lead with under a minute to play in the third.
Junior post player Eva Roberts responded to McCain’s outside scoring with tough inside baskets while the Lady Lions denied Southside of almost any points in the final period.
“I think the biggest change in momentum is that we really started moving the ball around, sharing it, not so much dribbling, swinging it and knocking down shots,” Lady Lions head coach Kim Sitzmann said. “That was really the difference is that we were hitting our shots and they weren’t. And then I think we just really got after it defensively, they bought in and put their heart into it.”
The focus defensively for the Lady Lions was Southside senior forward Kamie Jenkins, who was fresh off a dominant 33-point performance against Riverview on Tuesday night. Their efforts paid off as Jenkins was held to a mere 6 points, all from the foul line. Searcy was also aided by early foul trouble for Jenkins, who sat out a significant portion of the first half with two personals.
“I can’t take credit for this, but my guards realized they don’t go left very well,” Sitzmann said. “They kept them on that left side and it frustrated their guards. They couldn’t put it where they wanted the ball, and it took them out of their game.”
Roberts, who sat out the first two games with illness, made her presence felt inside against a Lady Southerners team who were not afraid to mix it up in the low block. She also put up points from the outside as well during Searcy’s late third-quarter flurry. Roberts finished with 18 points in her first game back.
“She’s still not all the way healthy, but she dropped 18 for us tonight,” Sitzmann said. “Her versatility going inside and out is very helpful. You have to guard her. You have to respect her at the three-point line, which helps her open up some stuff inside as well. And then just her athleticism, and the way she can guard posts.”
McCain led the Lady Lions with 19 points and shot 8 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from three-point range, 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Roberts added 18 points and 5 rebounds, and freshman guard Zaniyah “Chip” Johnson finished with 8 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Jayden Bowman had 7 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists and Olivia Roberson had 3 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
The Lady Lions will not be back in action until Monday, Nov. 28 when they travel to Vilonia for non-conference play.
