duffy

Lions junior Jayden Duffy scores in transition against Paragould on Friday night at The Jungle.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Searcy was able to quickly rebound from a 74-67 overtime loss to Paragould at home on Friday to pick up a vital 63-52 road victory over Batesville on Saturday afternoon.

The 1-1 result in a 24-hour period managed to keep the Lions in third place in the 5A-East Conference standings, but a 4-4 record effectively put them in a three-way tie for the spot with Paragould and West Memphis.

