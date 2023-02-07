Searcy was able to quickly rebound from a 74-67 overtime loss to Paragould at home on Friday to pick up a vital 63-52 road victory over Batesville on Saturday afternoon.
The 1-1 result in a 24-hour period managed to keep the Lions in third place in the 5A-East Conference standings, but a 4-4 record effectively put them in a three-way tie for the spot with Paragould and West Memphis.
Junior guard Jayden Duffy led the way for Searcy against the Pioneers with 18 points, with 16 points for Zyron Williams and 15 points for Bryce Theobald. The Lions also dominated on the boards with 21 offensive rebounds and 37 rebounds defensively. Searcy shot 55.8 percent from the floor to Batesville's 37.5 percent.
“I was really proud of how our kids responded after a tough overtime loss less then 24 hours before,” Lions head coach Wayne Herren said. “They were able to put it behind them quickly, and our focus and defensive effort was especially good. Road wins are big, and that was our third one in conference play.”
Against Paragould, Lions climbed back from a late fourth-quarter deficit only to get shut down in overtime by Paragould in a tough 74-67 loss.
The Lions led most of the first half before the Rams came back to close the gap to 35-34 at halftime. Paragould got the bulk of its scoring from dynamic shooting guard Gavin Hall, who led all scorers with 37 points, including a 5-for-5 performance at the free-throw line in the overtime period.
The Rams led 49-43 heading into the fourth quarter, and stretched their advantage to as much as nine with 5:56 left in regulation, but Searcy was finally able to start closing the gap from there. Duffy made a jumper with 5:36 remaining, followed by a three-point basket by Isaiah Carlos to make it 54-50 with 4:42 left in the fourth.
Williams cut the margin to one with a steal and layup with 2:30 left in regulation. Carlos finally tied it inside 40 seconds when he hit the front end of a one-and-one. Searcy had the ball in the closing seconds with a chance to win, but Williams' drive into the lane just before the buzzer was successfully defended by Paragould.
For Searcy, Carlos and Theobald led with 18 points each. Duffy finished with 15 points and Williams had 8 points for the Lions.
The Lions are now 14-9 overall and 4-4 in the 5A-East Conference. Marion remains atop the league standings at 7-0, followed by 7-1 Nettleton in second place.
Searcy played at West Memphis last night, and will host Marion on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.