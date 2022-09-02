Senior Boys:
1st Place: Brookland (298)
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 3:38 pm
Senior Boys:
1st Place: Brookland (298)
1. Tyson Seyler — 70 medalist
2. Sawyor Hamilton — 75
3. Cole Kirby — 76
4. Harrison McMechen — 77
5. Jaxson Findley — 83
2nd Place: Searcy (312)
1. Luke Killough — 71
2. Houston Behel — 78
3. William Killough — 81
4. Alex Miller — 82
5. Jonas James — 108
3rd Place: Wynne (338)
1. Tate Patton — 77
2. Garrett Peevey — 77
3. Luke Hess — 99
4. Cam Henson — 85
5. Halson Sisk — 100
Senior Girls:
1st Place: Brookland (148)
1. Erin Butler — 42
2. Emmi Walton — 52
3. Ava Brimhau — 61
4. Chloe Viala — 54
2nd place: Searcy (165)
1. Bailey Deitrick — 50
2. Eva Duncan — 56
3. Gillian Francis — 59
3rd Place: Wynne
1. Ella Schenker — 61
2. Riley Bradley — 58
3. Katie Bradshaw — 57
