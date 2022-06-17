The key cog to the Searcy Lady Lions defense will play one more high school soccer game.
Shelby Webb, the goal keeper for the two-time Class 5A state champions, will be a member of the East all-stars when they play the West in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star game Friday at Estes Stadium in Conway. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Webb played four years for the Lady Lions and was the keeper as they won the 2021 and 2022 state championships. In her senior year, Webb allowed only 2 goals outside of a preseason tournament. She did not allow a goal in her last 7 games.
“She is very deserving,” said Larry Stamps, who recently retired as Lady Lions soccer coach. “Shelby doesn’t get a lot of credit in the back. When the ball comes to her, I’m not worried at all. She’s a great keeper with athletic skills.”
Stamps said Webb’s toughness comes from being a part of the state championship wrestling team at Searcy High School.
“She doesn’t mind contact,” Stamps said. “She broke her jaw one time. She still wrestled after that. That is a tough girl.”
Stamps said Webb is “one of the best I’ve ever been around.”
“Even with the teams we see, she is the best keeper,” Stamps said. “There is a good one over at Marion. She [Kora Wilson] is going to college to play volleyball, but she is a real good athlete. I told Shelby that you’ve got her, hands down and that girl is good. But I’d take Shelby any day.”
Webb said she’s played soccer for 13 years.
“It is a huge honor to be selected to play in the all-star game,” she said. “I never expected to get that opportunity.”
As a state champion in both soccer and wrestling, Webb said she’s made a lot of memories at Searcy.
“Playing for Searcy provided me with memories and experiences that I will take with me as I move on to the next chapter of my life,” she said. “I was a member of both state title teams, and this, to me, was proof of how hard we worked as a team in order to reach the goals that we set for ourselves.”
Webb is planning on attending Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and possibly trying to work on the Red Wolves soccer team.
