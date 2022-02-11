The Searcy Cubs and and Lady Cubs came up short in the finals of the River Valley Conference Tournament championship games Thursday night at Devil Dog Arena in Morrilton.
Searcy’s boys lost to Little Rock Christian 43-41 while the Searcy girls lost to Little Rock Christian 36-26.
In the boys game, Searcy had a chance to win it with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the shot was no good.
Trentyn Mead led Searcy with 17 points. Jaylan Clifton had 15.
Searcy beat Russellville 39-38 in the semifinals. Mead led the Cubs with 15 points. Jailyn Gaines had 9.
“We started off slow this year,” Searcy coach Clark Brewington said. “We were 2-5 in the conference at one point. We continued to come in and work every day, knowing we were better.”
Searcy then won 6 of its next 7 games to get to 8-6 and in third place.
“We were struggling to finish games early on, and we finally figured it out and have been doing it ever since,” Brewington said.
Searcy Lions head coach Wayne Herren said he was proud of the Cubs for how they fought this season.
“I’m very proud of the junior high boys and how they showed tremendous growth throughout the season,” Herren said. “They came within a basket of winning the conference tournament. Coach Brewington is doing a great job of preparing these young men for our program.”
In the girls’ championship game, Searcy led 7-5 after one quarter but trailed 16-14 at halftime. Little Rock Christian outscored Searcy 20-12 in the second half, including 14-6 in the fourth quarter.
Zaniyah Johnson led Searcy with 9 points. London Flowers had 7. Cadence Pettis and Emily Pate had 4 points each. Carlyn Smith added 2.
“What a fun season this was,” Searcy coach Katie Cooper said. “This was one of the best pressing, transition teams I’ve ever coached. They were relentless every game. They persevered through COVID and injury issues all season, and we played without two starters in the conference tournament.
“They are just fighters. We had girl last night dive into the basket support and cut her shoulder trying to stop a fast break. That just sums up the character of our team. I couldn’t be more proud of what they accomplished this year.”
Searcy Lady Lions coach Kim Sitzmann said she was proud of her junior high squad.
“We are excited to continue to add depth to our senior high program,” Sitzmann said “There are some gems in this group, and I am ready to see how they grow into their roles with their upperclassmen.
“Katie Cooper and Logan English continue to do a great job preparing our players and helping them grow in their sport.”
