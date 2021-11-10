The three high school football teams in Searcy will be busy this week with the first round of the state playoffs.
Searcy vs. LR Parkview
The Season Lions travel to War Memorial Stadium tonight to play the Little Rock Parkview Patriots in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Searcy is coming off a 33-7 loss to Sylvan Hills in the regular-season finale a week ago.
The Lions lost their starting quarterback, Ckyler Tengler late in their game with El Dorado two weeks ago. Sophomore Isaiah Raines started in place of Tengler. He rushed for 37 yards on 8 carries. He completed 5 of 19 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
“That was a tough spot to put in a new quarterback,” Searcy coach Zak Clark said. “Moving forward, I feel better with him having a game under his belt.”
Clark said his team will see a lot of man coverage from Parkview.
“We’re going to have to be able to throw the ball, certainly better than we did last week,” he said. “We’re going to have to throw it in order to open up the run. We expect them to load the box.”
A week ago, Searcy running back Dede Johnson finished with a season-low 35 yards rushing on 13 carries.
“On defense, we’ve got to tackle better,” Clark said. “Parkview is very talented. They are a very good team. But we feel like we are too when we play well.
“The teams that play Parkview well have tackled well and been disruptive up front.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Harding Academy vs. West Fork
Harding Academy will begin defense of its Class 3A state championship Friday night when it hosts the West Fork Tigers at First Security Stadium.
The Wildcats won the 3A-2 conference with a 5-0 record, ending the regular season with a 45-0 win over Salem last Friday.
Senior running back Andrew Miller had a performance for the ages, rushing for 212 yards and five touchdowns on 11 carries.
“That was a special performance,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “He had a couple of those last year. He had a couple of those this year where he was on the cusp of having a pretty special night. Those stats and what he did Friday night was unbelievable.”
Evans said the offensive line played well.
“We’ve got a really young offensive line,” he said. “We start two freshmen and a sophomore. I think it was them finally getting to Week 10 and not really being fresh anymore. We’ve continually seen them play better coming down the stretch.”
Evans said his team is ready for postseason play.
“We’ve got some seniors on this team that have been part of some pretty special playoff runs,” he said. “They know what that takes, in terms of taking care of their bodies and learning how to stay fresh this time of year. I think our coaching staff has done a good job, up to this point, of managing the natural ebbs and flows of the season.”
Evans said his team matches up well with West Fork.
“They run the flexbone on offense,” he said. “If you know anything about football, you know that is a very difficult offense to prepare for and to stop. This has been one of the more challenging first-round games as a 1 seed that we’ve faced in a long time because of the threat they pose offensively. They do a really good job with it.
“It’s been good for us because it’s caused us to strain and to have a sense of urgency from coaches to players.”
Riverview vs. Paris
The Riverview Raiders travel to Paris on Friday to take on the Eagles, who enter the game with a 9-1 record. Riverview is 5-5.
The Raiders earned the fourth seed from the 3A-2. A year ago, the Raiders were winless and missed the playoffs.
First-year Riverview coach Chris Keylon said his team is excited for the opportunity.
“I’m really happy for the kids … they get to go to postseason play,” Keylon said. “Paris is a really good football team on both sides of the ball. They score over 40 points per game. They’ve got a good quarterback and a good stable of receivers. Their defensive line is really good. They are just a solid team all the way around.”
Keylon said he thinks his team matches up well with Paris.
“I think we have an opportunity to have some success against them’ he said. “They aren’t any better, I guess, than any team that we’ve already played. We’re starting to get a little bit healthy again. We’re excited about it.”
