Area high school golf teams participated in various conference tournaments this week, with players and teams qualifying for respective state tournaments.
Searcy
The Searcy Lady Lions won the 5A-East title, shooting 277. Jonesboro was second, shooting 285. Marion was third, shooting 287.
Searcy’s Mary Julia Killough was the medalist, shooting 78. Bailey Deitrick shot 95. Catalina Hills shot 104. Zoey Sherwood shot 110.
The Lions finished second, shooting 338. Jonesboro won the conference title, shooting 331. Greene County Tech was third, shooting 360.
Searcy’s Luke Killough was the boys medalist, shooting 76. William Killough and Houston Behel each shot 84. Korben Rutherford shot 94. Jonas James shot 114.
“I’m really prod of both teams for their performance in the conference tournament today,” Searcy coach Bryant Turney said. “The course played really tough and postseason play always brings with it added pressure.”
Turney said Luke and Mary Julia Killough played well.
“Luke and Mary Julia both turned in great rounds today,” Turney said. “The wind was up and the course played tough, but they both stayed patient and played great golf. To be the medalist at any tournament is a great accomplishment, but it’s extra difficult to be the lowest score of the entire conference.”
Turney said the teams are looking forward to playing in the state tournament.
“We are looking forward to continuing our season and giving it our best shot int he state tournaments,” he said.
Harding Academy
Both Harding Academy teams won their respective 3A-2 district tournaments.
Harding Academy won the boys tournament, shooting 234. Mountain View was second at 250. Newport was third, shooting 252.
Harding Academy’s Jack-Henry Wise was the boys medalist, shooting 71. Kayden Swindle shot 80. Kyle Ferrie shot 83. Braden Waddill shot 87.
Harding Academy won the girls tournament, shooting 335. Cave City was second, shooting 342. Bald Knob was third, shooting 363. Pangburn was fourth, shooting 397.
Harding Academy’s McKinlee Bailey was the girls medalist, shooting 86. Gracie Harr shot 120. Emmi Calloway shot 129. Kacey Harrington shot 131.
“I’m really proud of both our boys and girls golf teams,” Harding Academy coach Caleb Hall said. “For boys, this makes our seventh conference championship in a row. For the girls, this is our first conference championship since I’ve been coach. It just speaks a lot to these kids and the development and continuation of the program.”
A year ago, Bailey was the only girls golfer.
“She’s been a really great leader for the other girls and helping them to become good golfers,” Hall said. “I was incredibly proud of McKinlee and the job she’s done. She shot an 86, the lowest round I’ve ever seen for her in competition.”
Hall said he was proud of Wise and his 71.
Pangburn
Two Pangburn golfers qualified for the state tournament.
Shiloh Seward finished second in the 3A-2 girls tournament, shooting 98.
Joseph Ramsey finished sixth in the boys tournament, shooting 86.
