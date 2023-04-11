It was another convincing 5A-East Conference victory for Searcy as the Lions controlled things from start to finish against West Memphis in a mercy ruled 7-2 decision Monday night at Lion Stadium.

The Lions, now 10-2-1 overall and 6-0-1 in the 5A East, scored three goals in the first five minutes and never looked back as they kept the pressure on the Blue Devils in the middle of the field, allowing few opportunities as they repeatedly broke through the back line of the West Memphis defense for a series of close-range kicks which were converted more often than not.

