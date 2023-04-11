It was another convincing 5A-East Conference victory for Searcy as the Lions controlled things from start to finish against West Memphis in a mercy ruled 7-2 decision Monday night at Lion Stadium.
The Lions, now 10-2-1 overall and 6-0-1 in the 5A East, scored three goals in the first five minutes and never looked back as they kept the pressure on the Blue Devils in the middle of the field, allowing few opportunities as they repeatedly broke through the back line of the West Memphis defense for a series of close-range kicks which were converted more often than not.
West Memphis did prevent being shut out with a pair of late goals in the shortened 20-minute second half, but the game was out of reach at that point as Searcy's lineup consisted of junior-varsity players in the offense, midfield and defense.
“We didn't want to get any of the varsity guys hurt, so I had everybody that we've got on the team dress,” Lions head coach Bronco King said. “That's the JV guys, and they haven't had very many games this year, but they got some game time playing in this varsity game.”
Sophomore forward Adrain Sanchez got it going for the Lions when he broke away on the left side at the 37:52 mark for the opening goal to give Searcy an early 1-0 lead. Junior Ervin Shala followed that just over a minute later with a goal in nearly the same spot, and sophomore Christian Alonzo hit from close range in the fifth minute to make it 3-0.
Freshman Cannon La Force got in on the action at the 31:49 mark when he found the back of the net from 15 yards out, and Shala scored his second goal of the night when the 'Devils goalkeeper got himself out of position trying to defend David Montano, leaving Shala with a wide-open look in the 18th minute to put Searcy up 5-0.
Junior Easton Faulkner set the halftime score when made a close-up shot with 9:34 left to play in the first.
“I was expecting them to play more defense, but they tried to play us straight up,” King said. “Luckily, we used our speed there in the first half.”
West Memphis could not match Searcy overall in speed or technical ability, but sophomore forward Edgar Gudino was the lone Blue Devil player able to go face-to-face with the Lions defense. Gudino scored midway through the second half and added a second goal with just over five minutes remaining. Freshman Chauncey Dorsey set the final score with just over a minute to play with with a goal straight up the middle for Searcy.
“Our goalies for the most part have been doing real well all year,” King said. “So far, we've started off real good. Thursday we've got a big game here for the number-one spot in our conference against Valley View. That's going to tell tale. Unless something happens with the other games, Thursday's probably the main one.”
The Lions will host Valley View Thursday immediately following the girls game with a scheduled 7 pm start time.
