Searcy High School hosted boys and girls golf matches with Valley View and Paragould on Monday at the Searcy Country Club.
In boys play, Valley View finished first, shooting 329. Searcy shot 381. Paragould did not have enough players to record a team score.
Valley View’s Peyton Ellis was the medalist, shooting 75.
Luke Killough shot the low score for Searcy at 79. Houston Behel shot 82, followed by Korben Rutherford at 104 and Jonas James at 116.
In girls play, Valley View shot 277 to win the match. Searcy shot 322. Paragould did not field a team.
Valley View’s Caroline Prestidge was the medalist, shooting 88.
Bailey Deitrick led Searcy with a 102. Catalina Hills shot 107. Gillian Francis shot 113. Eva Duncan shot 123.
Searcy junior varsity golfer Zoey Sherwood shot 110.
