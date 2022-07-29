To say there will be high expectations for the Searcy Lady Lions soccer team this coming spring would be an understatement.
The Lady Lions have been ranked No. 6 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The list includes the most elite from the world of high-school soccer, including South County of Lorton, Va. And Valor Christian out of Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Searcy’s entry into the Top 10 was just part of an overall shakeup of the standings from previous seasons. Oregon High School of Wisconsin took the top spot from its 12-place ranking a year ago while Wando High School in Mt. Pleasant S.C. leaped from 24th to second year-to-year. South County actually dropped from second to third, followed by a string of previously-unranked schools, including the Lady Lions.
“That’s a huge deal,” Lady Lions coach Bart McFarland said. “That’s just the dedication of the parents and the kids, and that’s the accumulation of a lot of years of them traveling and getting to where we are now.”
The Lady Lions will enter 2023 as two-time defending state champions, losing only one game since 2019, which was a close non-conference loss to Pulaski Academy in 2021. In fact, the two goals that the Lady Lions gave up in that game were the only goals scored against them the entire season under now-retired coach Larry Stamps and McFarland, who at the time was the assistant coach. PA also tied Searcy this past season, giving the Lady Lions a final mark of 21-0-1 and their second-consecutive state title.
“Searcy girls soccer – we’ve been pretty good for a while now,” McFarland said. “The levels keep rising and rising, and we contain, try to get better, and take it to the next level. I know people say what are you going to do after a two-peat, but you just strive to get better and better every year.”
With all the success, there have been numerous opportunities for graduating Lady Lions to play soccer at the college level. Surprisingly, however, many have passed on those offers and chose instead to focus on academics or simply enter the workforce once their high-school playing days are over. One former player who has chosen to play college soccer is Kalyn Holeyfield, who will be a freshman midfielder for Harding once the season begins in mid-August. Searcy junior Gabie Eddins will join her in a couple of years after verbally committing to Harding.
The Lady Lions have dominated their conference for the better part of two decades, with their league foes in some cases relegated to a scenario of bidding for second place. Now, with a national ranking, one could speculate that the intimidation factor will grow even higher, but McFarland is intent on keeping his girls grounded.
“I don’t know that other teams see that or whatever,” McFarland said. “I just know that we have a good program going on, and we need to continue to raise the level and try to get better – worry about us and not worry about anybody else.”
