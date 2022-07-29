Lady Lions

The Searcy Lady Lions have been ranked in the top 10 of the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll after winning two-consecutive 5A state championships.

 Mark Buffalo

To say there will be high expectations for the Searcy Lady Lions soccer team this coming spring would be an understatement.

The Lady Lions have been ranked No. 6 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The list includes the most elite from the world of high-school soccer, including South County of Lorton, Va. And Valor Christian out of Highlands Ranch, Colo.

