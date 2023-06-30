The City of Searcy is always represented well when it comes to girls soccer, and the Arkansas Mighty BlueBirds elite travel soccer club is no exception.

The 18-girl squad features six players from Searcy, including three Harding Academy soccer stars and three standouts from the Searcy Lady Lions team. Incoming Harding University player Calle Citty, Kloey Fullerton and Jama Akpanudo represent the Lady Wildcats while Avery Meadows and twin sisters Sara and Kate Daniels come from the SHS Lady Lions program. All six have experienced the thrill of winning a state soccer title, and have been enjoying similar success with the BlueBirds.

