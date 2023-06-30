The City of Searcy is always represented well when it comes to girls soccer, and the Arkansas Mighty BlueBirds elite travel soccer club is no exception.
The 18-girl squad features six players from Searcy, including three Harding Academy soccer stars and three standouts from the Searcy Lady Lions team. Incoming Harding University player Calle Citty, Kloey Fullerton and Jama Akpanudo represent the Lady Wildcats while Avery Meadows and twin sisters Sara and Kate Daniels come from the SHS Lady Lions program. All six have experienced the thrill of winning a state soccer title, and have been enjoying similar success with the BlueBirds.
The team won their league and earned a trip to the NPL Nationals, scoring 68 goals while conceding only 11 through 18 league games. The BlueBirds also won the Arkansas State Cup, as well the Southern Regionals. The Southern Regionals consists of state-cup winners and league qualifiers from Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina.
In addition, the BlueBirds earned a bid to USYSA Nationals in Orlando. Officials from the USYSA confirmed that they are the first Arkansas team to ever win Regionals and advance to Nationals. The team is currently 29-2 for the season overall.
The BlueBirds are coached by Kevin Wright, who area soccer fans might know better as the head soccer coach at Ouachita Baptist University.
"Regionals was a great experience,” Wright said. “We have advanced out of group play for a few years now but never past the quarterfinals in this event. This year we kinda went in saying, hey we think we have a great chance to get out of the group, after that just put our best effort out there and see what happens. To be honest there were games where we weren't close to our best, effort and mentality pulled us through a couple games last week."
The BlueBirds have been a traveling summertime group for a while now, but according to Wright, the addition of the six local girls have taken the club to a higher level.
"I can't say enough about what the additions of our Searcy/Harding girls have meant to us,” Wright said. “They fit in the first day they joined. Very talented, very committed and hard working young ladies. I have been very thankful they have trusted myself and BlueBird with their soccer experience. Absolutely love the competitiveness of this group. They play for each of their teammates and drive each other. The success and accomplishment they have enjoyed is earned and deserved."
In all, there are 13 different Arkansas high schools are represented within the BlueBirds roster. A total of 15 have been named All-State by the Arkansas Activities Association, and five were named All-Arkansas prep team recipients.
“Being able to play with or against these girls in high school is so fun but becoming like sisters and family through this team is something special,” Kloey Fullerton said. “The trust and relationships that is built is life changing and none of us will ever forget the moments we have with each other.”
During the Southern Regionals, the BlueBirds went 3-0 in group play, outscoring their opponents 16-1. They won the semifinal match in a close 1-0 shutout before blowing it out in the finals with a 5-0 victory. The allowed the fewest goals in the Southern Regionals among all age groups, and tied for most goals scored.
"Playing with these girls that I’ve known for so long has made this whole experience so much fun,” Avery Meadows said. “Being able to accomplish big goals like winning regionals with them has been so special."
Meadows and the Daniel sisters have enjoyed success at Searcy High School under Larry Stamps and now Bart McFarland on a team which has won multiple state titles in previous years, and qualified for the state tournament once again this past spring.
"Getting to win regionals with the girls where my love for the sport began has made it that much more special,” Kate Daniel said. “All of the girls are willing to push each other, and I think that’s the reason we’re so successful.”
For Citty, who helped lead the Angie Harlow-coached Lady Wildcats to three consecutive state championships, the incoming college freshman has never been a part of a team which failed to win it all. Citty noted the implied rivalry that exists between the two Searcy schools, but said that in this case, nothing could be further from the truth.
“I think a lot of people assume that just because we go to Searcy High School and Harding Academy we don’t get along, which isn’t true at all,” Calle Citty said. “It doesn’t matter if we go to a private school or public school, we love each other, play with each other, and compete for each other. I’ve known Sara, Kate, Avery, Jama, and Kloey since I was little, grew up playing with them, and we are all close.”
Sara Daniel, the All-State midfielder for Searcy High School and a vital part of the BlueBirds team, summed it all up on a very sentimental note regarding her high-school and cross-town teammates.
"I’m really thankful for the town of Searcy and the soccer complex they have, that’s where the love for this sport began,” Sara Daniel said. “Soccer has brought me many opportunities and friendships that will last a lifetime."
