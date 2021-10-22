The Searcy Lions fell behind 14-0 early to Jonesboro and could never get back into it as they lost to the Golden Hurricane 35-13 on Friday night at Lion Stadium.
With the loss, Searcy falls to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in 6A-East play. Jonesboro is now 6-2 overall and 5-0 in conference.
Jonesboro scored 14 points in the first six minutes of the game.
Searcy finally got on the board late in the first half. Dede Johnson scored on a 2-yard run with 1:37 left to make the score 14-6.
Jonesboro quickly got that score back when Tyrin Ruffin scored on a 2-yard run with 38 seconds left to make the score 21-6 at halftime. The Golden Hurricane drove 70 yards in only six plays. Quarterback Rykar Acebo threw a 38-yard pass to Drake Taylor to set up Ruffin’s touchdown.
On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Jonesboro’s Andre Reed intercepted Searcy quarterback Ckyler Tengler and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown, pushing the lead to 28-6.
Jonesboro’s last touchdown came 3:18 left in the third quarter. Acebo threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kavon Pointer.
Searcy’s final points came on a 14-yard pass from Tengler to Reid Miles with 3:59 left. Tim Ulsperger kicked the extra point.
Searcy travels to El Dorado this Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.