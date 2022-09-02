It took all five games for Paragould to come away with a victory on Thursday night as the Lady Rams defeated Searcy 3-2 (21-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-16, 15-11) in 5A-East Conference action at the Jungle.

The Lady Lions (2-3, 0-2) pulled away at the end to win the first game and came back in the third game to win, but could not repeat in the fifth as the Lady Rams (1-4, 1-1) benefitted from solid serving from their Libero down the stretch to capture their first victory of the season.

