BATESVILLE — The Searcy Lions stayed in the hunt for the last playoff spot in the 5A-East with a 52-50 win over Batesville on Tuesday night.
Searcy scored 15 points in the first quarter, and the defense for the Lions only allowed the Pioneers to score just 6 points.
Batesville coach Chad LaRose said that Pioneers just got off slow offensively but the Pioneers needed to keep the faith with the defensive game plan.
“After we gave up a few easy ones in the first quarter, the challenge was to keep sticking with the defense,” LaRose said. “I think that we did a good job, but they made some free throws and made the score look higher than what it was. I thought that our defense played lights out.”
Searcy coach Wayne Herren said that he was encouraged by the offensive start that the Lions had in the first quarter and the defense was playing at the level that was acceptable.
In the second quarter, Batesville offense found success by getting into the paint area, crossing in front of the rim and the defense was clogging up any passing lane, Searcy’s offense could only manage 4 points for the quarter.
“We came out really well in the first quarter and everything was working well,” Herren said, “We started shooting a little quick, shots were not falling and we were not getting stops like we normally do, we just went cold.”
Batesville offense was able to score 13 points in the second quarter, led by senior forward Logan McSpadden with 22 points. Senior guard John Thomas Morgan scored 10 points — all in the fourth quarter. Batesville senior guard Wes Lange scored 6 points, junior forward Jeremiah Strickland scored 4 points and had 4 blocks and guard Talen Foree scored 2 points for the Pioneers.
The score was tied 19-19 at halftime.
Searcy senior power forward Cameron Hicks was able drive toward the basket and found the range for his jumper. Hicks finished the night with 15 points.
Searcy guard Isaiah Carlosstayed in front of his man Lange and pressured him into making turnovers that Carlos was able to turn into trips to the basket or a trip to the free throw line. Carlos finished the game with 12 points for the Lions.
“We wanted to take out Carlos and Bryce Theobald out of the game,” LaRose said. “We wanted to challenge the other three to beat us.”
Theobald finished the night with 5 points, senior point guard Braden Watson scored 13 points, and junior guard Zyron Williams scored 7 points including the game winning free throws with seconds left in the game.
LaRose said that the Pioneers have had a rough year but against the Searcy Lions they came out of the locker room ready to play.
“That is the most points that we put in a while, “ LaRose said. “We had some seniors step up and take some big shots. Logan stepped up and hit some big shots. John Thomas got to the rim a few times and he made some free throws. I can’t do anything but praise these guys for their effort.”
Late in the fourth quarter, the emotion of the game spilled out onto the court. It appeared that Watson with the basketball had gained the edge around his defender Lange.
Watson started driving toward the basket and collided with Lange, both players fell onto the floor. The referee’s hand went up, the sound from his whistle filled the air, the referee signaled and he called an offense charge on Watson.
Herren made a passionate argument that he disagreed with the call and he was making his point while walking as the referee continued to walk down the court.
Suddenly, the referee stopped in front of the scorer’s table, he signaled a technical foul on the Searcy bench for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Herren defended his players and his assistants sitting on the bench. He told the referee that the Lions never said a word, that the commit that the referee heard came from the bleachers behind the Lions bench.
Now with a chance, Batesville had an opportunity to take the momentum of the game, score points without the clock moving but Morgan only made one free throw.
Because of the technical foul, Batesville kept possession of the basketball at half court.The defense for the Lions forced Lange into a turnover and a foul by the Pioneers put the fate of the Lions, the Pioneers in the hands of Williams with just 4.1 seconds left in the game-he didn’t miss.
“It was a great defensive effort, the defense ended up winning the game,” Herren said. “Can’t say enough about our guys' fight and resolve. There is so much praise to go around but it was totally a team defensive effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.