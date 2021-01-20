BATESVILLE — The Batesville Pioneers and the Searcy Lions renewed their rivalry on the hardwood Tuesday night.
This was the first of two meetings for the teams this season.
The Pioneers won 65-57 while the the Lady Pioneers got the best of the Lady Lions 68-35.
The Lions (5-9, 1-5) got the scoring started in the boy’s contest, but it was the Pioneers (11-5, 2-3) who jumped out to early lead thanks to a 9-0 run.
Searcy cut Batesville’s lead towards the end of the quarter, but the Pioneers never lost it.
Austin Scott of Batesville forced two Lion’s turnovers on two possessions. This turned into five points on the other end of the court.
The Lions leading scorer, Braden Watson, committed his third foul midway through the second quarter.
Watson finished with 16 points.
The Pioneers found themselves in the bonus with this foul. Their free throw shooting help propel them to the win.
They went 21-24 from the charity stripe as a team.
The Lions stuck around throughout the first half, but it was the Pioneers who went into the locker room with a 27-21 lead.
Pioneer freshman Caden Griffin started the second half off hot. He went 3 of 4 from beyond the arc to open up the third.
He finished with 22 points, 12 of which came in the third quarter.
Despite Griffin’s strong quarter, the Lions cut into their deficit.
After a late flurry of points, Searcy only trailed by two heading into the last quarter.
18 of the Pioneers 24 free throw attempts came in the fourth quarter. They sunk 16 of their shots.
The Lions two leading scorers fouled out late in the game, Watson and Landon Hambrick, who had 15.
Batesville seniors K.J. Cross and John Paul Morgan both had 13 points on the night.
The Lady Pioneers (14-0, 5-0) controlled their game buzzer to buzzer. The Lady Lions (3-7, 1-3) did see an early 3-2 lead.
After this the Lady Pioneers’ defense clamped down and only allowed three more points the rest of the quarter. They ended the first with a 26-6 lead.
The Lady Pioneers found themselves with a 30 point lead midway through the second quarter.
Izzy Higginbottom checked out at halftime as the leading scorer for both teams. She finished the night with 21 points.
Both teams started putting in substitutes in the third and fully committed to getting all players minutes in the fourth.
Senior Kaylee Clark added 11 points for the Lady Pioneers. Taylor Rush and London Cuzzort had nine and eight respectively.
The Lady Lions were led by Ashley Brown in scoring with 12. Keke Turner chipped in with 10 points.
The Pioneers and Lady Pioneers will head to West Memphis to take on the Blue Devils and Lady Blue Devils Friday night.
The Lions and Lady Lions will play host to the Nettleton Raiders and Lady Raiders Friday evening.
