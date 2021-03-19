Trying to snap a two-game losing streak, Searcy fell a little short against Jacksonville on Friday night.
Behind a complete-game effort by senior right-handed starting pitcher Riley Malone, the Titans won for the sixth time of the season by defeating the Lions 3-1 inside at the Searcy High School Sports Complex. The loss for the Lions made their overall record 4-4 and 0-2 in the 5A East Conference.
Malone struck out six, walked one batter, gave up five hits and benefited from solid defense effort by his teammates.
Malone had the Lions off balance during the game and was throwing a no-hitter until the fourth inning. Lions shortstop Reid Carpenter broke up the bid for the no-hitter when he took an outside fastball off the corner of the plate and hit the ball into right center field. The ball fell into the wet outfield grass and stayed where it fell.
Jacksonville, center fielder Terrius Williams picked the ball out of the divot and then made a perfect throw from the outfield to get Carpenter trying to stretch the double into a triple.
Searcy scored its only run in the game in the fifth inning. Junior third baseman Owenn Marino scored when freshman right fielder Ian McDonald connected with a Malone pitch and was able to get the ball down the left line.
“This week has been tough for us. We took a shot, a pretty good hit against Marion and that has got our confidence down at the plate a little bit,” Searcy coach Matthew Davis said. “We are thinking too much at the plate and not relying on what has been working for us during the first two weeks of the season. We have to go back to our approach and over the next week, we can iron some of that stuff out.”
Davis started junior Kade Ivy against the Titans. He worked four innings for the Lions, got five strikeouts, walked only one batter but did hit one batter in the first inning. In the first inning, Ivy threw 28 pitches and he was looking for command of the strike zone but he also had to overcome some bad bounces of the baseball.
Ivy got Williams to swing at a pitch that was low and falling into the dirt and he missed the third strike, but the ball bounced behind Lions catcher Ckyler Tengler allowing Williams to get to first base.
Ivy committed a throwing error trying to pick Williams off at first and he advanced all the way to third base.
Davis did use this opportunity against a non-conference opponent to get some work for his relief staff.
Senior Luis Arman worked two innings for the Lions, giving up just one run, three hits but he did throw one strike before Davis called on Tengler to close out the game for the Lions.
Searcy’s pitchers did allow seven hits to Jacksonville hitters, but the Lions pitching staff did record 10 strikeouts and only gave up three walks.
Davis said that the offense for the Lions needs to relax and get back to playing Searcy baseball. Sometimes they just have to relax at the plate and not to do too much. Have an idea at the plate and remember to work with their strength at the plate.
Have the ability to locate the pitch, recognize the hitting zone and use the entire baseball field. Davis said that the Lions are in a bad habit of trying to pull the ball every time at the plate.
“Knowing our zone as a hitter, what zone that we hit well,” Davis said. “Staying inside the baseball, work the ball up the middle and use the opposite field. Try not to pull the ball every single time. That has what we have been doing this week and that has got us in a little trouble. We started to get base runners on and we got some hard hits to the opposite field. It will be there for us I am sure of that!”
The next game for the Lions will be Thursday afternoon, with a road trip to play Lonoke. The first pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
