Searcy’s second-half comeback against West Memphis undoubtedly fired up the home stands, but the momentum could not hold out for the duration as the Lady Blue Devils edged their way back for a toughly-contested 61-57 victory over the Lady Lions at the Jungle on Tuesday in 5A-East Conference play.
The Lady Lions (9-7, 0-2 conf.) appeared flat in the first half as West Memphis (12-3, 2-0) eased its way to a comfortable 30-20 lead at halftime. But the hosts came out rejuvenated to start the second half and took over, outscoring their guests 27-12 in the third quarter to claim a 47-442 lead heading into the final period.
West Memphis fought back in the final eight minutes, and finally reclaimed the lead with 3:22 remaining, holding off Searcy’s final push down the stretch.
“The first quarter is what has caught us in the last two games,” Lady Lions head coach Kim Sitzmann said. “We’ve got to come ready from the jump and not wait until the second, third, fourth quarter to get into gear. With that being said, we came all the way back, took the lead, finished layups, made free-throws. It could have gone either way; I think that’s a great ball game. We fought hard and left it all on the court.”
After struggling to score in the first half, the Lady Lions came out for the second half looking to feed the ball inside to sophomore post London Flowers. The plan worked, as Flowers was sent to the line twice in the first two minutes of the third, converting both ends each time. Flowers then scored inside at the 5:25 mark to cut the WM lead down to 35-28.
Moments later, junior forward Sara McCain hit a three-point shot which seemed to give a spark to the home crowd, and a basket in the lane from freshman Chip Johnson with 3:02 left in the period cut the margin to 39-35 and got the fans to respond even louder.
Johnson got the assist on an inside shot from junior Eva Roberts, and McCain tied the game at 39 when she scored in the paint at the 1:40 mark to put West Memphis on its heels, and the crowd on their feet. With momentum completely on their side, the Lady Lions continued on with two more scores for Johnson and a basket to close out the quarter from Roberts to give Searcy a 47-42 lead heading into the fourth.
“I literally thought ‘we are way to hyped right now’,” Sitzmann said. “It was only the third quarter, there’s two or three minutes still left. The gym was insane. I felt the energy, the kids felt the energy, the bench was jumping up everywhere. I had that thought that we were draining too much – we still have the fourth quarter to play.”
Johnson led Searcy with 21 points while McCain finished with 15 points. Flowers and Roberts both added 6 points apiece for the Lady Lions.
Searcy will play at Marion tomorrow while West Memphis hosts Nettleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.