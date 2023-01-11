Pettis

Lady Lions sophomore Cadence Pettis looks for an open teammate against West Memphis Tuesday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Searcy’s second-half comeback against West Memphis undoubtedly fired up the home stands, but the momentum could not hold out for the duration as the Lady Blue Devils edged their way back for a toughly-contested 61-57 victory over the Lady Lions at the Jungle on Tuesday in 5A-East Conference play.

The Lady Lions (9-7, 0-2 conf.) appeared flat in the first half as West Memphis (12-3, 2-0) eased its way to a comfortable 30-20 lead at halftime. But the hosts came out rejuvenated to start the second half and took over, outscoring their guests 27-12 in the third quarter to claim a 47-442 lead heading into the final period.

