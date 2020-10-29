The Searcy cross country team placed second overall in both the boys and girls cross country races during the 5A-East Conference meet on Tuesday afternoon in Paragould.
Four Lady Lions placed in the top 10 and all of them were named to the All-Conference team. Kate Daniels was Searcy's top finisher placing third with a time of 22:23.
Searcy also took seventh and eighth place, with Sara Daniel finishing with a time of 23:59 and Beslynn Okai coming in right behind her with a time of 24:01.
The last Searcy runner to place in the top 10 was Ava Sciba, who placed 10th with a time of 25:01.
The Lady Lions as a team scored 43 points.
In the boys race, two Searcy runners placed in the top 10, but the Lions got second, with a score of 43 as well, because of their number of runners in the race.
Mason Sciba placed third for his team with a time of 18:11, and Beau Vest placed seventh with a time of 19:09.
Both Sciba and Vest were named to the All-Conference team as well.
Both cross country teams will take part in the 5A state meet Nov. 6 in Hot Springs and head coach Charlie Carroll was nothing short of proud of both teams.
“If you have any of these athletes, give them an attagirl or attaboy,” Carroll said. “They have run hundreds of miles starting in June preparing for this season. [A] tough group of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.