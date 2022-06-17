The Lady Lion FUNdamental girls basketball camp is Tuesday through Thursday at Searcy High School.
The camp will be held from 8-10 a.m. for players entering pre-kindergarten through third grade and 10 a.m. to noon for players entering fourth through seventh grade.
For those who did not preregister, come to the high school annex gym from 7:30-8 a.m. to register. The cost is $60 per player.
