Tuesday night was a home success for the Searcy Lions and Lady Lions as both teams swept Nettleton baseball and softball teams at the Fletcher-Sullards Annex.
The baseball Lions run-ruled the Raiders in the first game in a 17-1 blowout. Senior Kade Ivy scored a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, and Searcy continued to pile on from there as the Lions scored six runs in the second, three more in the third and another six runs in the fourth.
