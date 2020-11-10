A big-time effort from the 3A Rose Bud Ramblers came up just short off the rim of a three-point shot with a second left as the 5A Searcy Lions won their home opener 61-58 Tuesday night.
The last minute was telling for both teams as Searcy held a 59-53 lead before Rose Bud closed with the last-second three-point attempt from sophomore Rece Hipp that just missed.
In the first half, both teams appeared to be bringing their best offense.
It seemed like neither defense could get going against the opponent's offense and because of that, the game remained close all the way through the half.
The largest lead for either team came midway through the first quarter when Searcy led 9-4.
Searcy had nine fouls at the 5:18 mark of the second quarter while Rose Bud only had two, which helped keep the Ramblers in the game.
“We talked about coming in [and] keeping them off the foul line and we did not do well at all with that,” Searcy head coach Wayne Herren said. “We've got to improve defensively, that's what we hang our hats on. I think we were trying to steal the ball too much and not playing team defense and allowing things to come to us, but we will get that corrected in practice. But hats off to Rose Bud for taking advantage and scoring from the free throw line.”
The Ramblers made it to the free throw line from the six-minute mark of the second quarter until the half.
“Coming into the game, we are playing a 5A school and we are a small 3A school, so I told the guys, 'Hey, we are playing with house money,'” Rose Bud head coach Austin Harrell said. “'We got nothing to lose so we are going to come out and play relaxed and aggressive and we want to come out and steal one.' We almost did. We played really well today"
Senior A’Marlyon Briscoe for the Lions led the team in scoring in the half with 12 points. Seven of his 12 points came in the first quarter.
Hipp and junior Avery Orman led Rose Bud in scoring in the first half with eight points each.
At the half, Searcy held a 28-27 lead.
The second half was much like the first as both teams came out swinging haymakers at each other.
Junior Cameron Hicks for Searcy got hot from the three-point line. He had three three-point shots in the third quarter to take back the lead or to extend the lead for the Lions.
Hicks finished the game with 15 points -- 13 of those points came in the second half.
For the Ramblers in the second half, it was again a team effort with no one player standing out in scoring. Sophomore Gavin Vaughn had nine points in the second half to lead the team. Hipp finished with 15 points.
