Braves Rays Baseball

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., center, celebrates with Ozzie Albies, left, and Orlando Arcia after the team's 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

 Mike Carlson

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — On a night when they were held to just two hits, the red-hot Atlanta Braves kept on winning.

With right-hander Charlie Morton pitching into the seventh inning and Sean Murphy extending a power surge that has seen Atlanta homer in 24 straight outings, the MLB-best Braves began a weekend series between teams with the top two records in baseball with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.